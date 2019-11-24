PRESS RELEASE

The Kano State Police Command wishes to intimate the good people of the state that on the 20/10/2019, an official complaint was received at Bompai Police Station that an unknown driver knocked down KAROTA personnel at El-Dorado Junction along Airport Road Kano where an exhibit of a Motor Vehicle Plate Number was recovered.

The Command’s Commissioner of Police *CP Habu A. Sani, psc after visiting the Command’s Control System ordered the deployment of technical tools to aid the Puff-Adder Team for the arrest of the driver.*

*The Operation Puff-Adder Team led by DPO Bompai, SP Daniel Itse Amah was mobilized.* The suspect one *Alkasim Hussain ‘m’ 27years old of Unguwa Uku Quarters Kano was arrested at his criminal hideout in Farm Centre Quarters Kano*. A Peugeot 307 Motor Vehicle that was used in committing the act was also recovered with the remaining plate number HZ 998 EKY. *Suspect confessed to the commission of the crime and will be charge to court for prosecution*. Similarly, on the 21/11/2019, the police while raiding criminal hideouts at Badawa Quarters, arrested one *Sunusi Abdullahi ‘m’ 35 years old of Badawa Quarters, Nassarawa LGA Kano State in possession of 10 bags of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp.* Suspect will be charged to court for prosecution after investigation.

While on the same date at 2000hrs, based on credible information, one *Abubakar Jibrin ‘m’ 28 years old of Kofar Gombe Quarters, Bauchi LGA, Bauchi State was arrested at Sheka Quarters, Kumbotso LGA Kano State in possession of 75 bottles of Codeine Syrup.* Suspect confessed to have transported the Syrup from Bauchi to Kano State. Investigation is on progress to arrest his accomplices.

Also, *Ibrahim Hassan ‘m’ 19 years and Abdulrahman Mohd ‘m’* 21 years old all of Malam Madori LGA Jigawa State were arrested at Fagge Quarters Fagge LGA Kano State *in possession of 30 packs of Red-Solution.* *Suspects confessed to be selling intoxicating/ hallucinating substances.* They will be charged to court after investigation.

On the 21/11/2019, *Anti-Daba Team of Operation Puff-Adder led by DSP Balarabe Muhammed* while on patrol around Sabon Gari Area arrested one *Usman Aminu ‘m’ 19yrs of Unguwa Uku Quarters Kumbotso LGA Kano State while trying to unlock and steal a Toyota Corolla Motor Vehicle Ash in colour with his master key*.

On Spot search, *five different master keys and other breaking instruments were recovered from him*. Suspect confessed to belong to a *syndicate of car snatching/theft.* Three other members of the syndicate were arrested at different criminal hideouts within the State. Investigation has commenced to recover stolen vehicles and motorcycles from them.

The Command therefore call on the *good people of the state to continue cooperating with the police* for timely and prompt rendition of information on any form of crime and criminality across the length and breadth of the state.

