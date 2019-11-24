Kano State Government says it has demonstrated unalloyed commitment to the Polio Eradication and Improved Routine Immunization campaign in the State, through sustained community Mobilization, intensive supervision and support to cold chain system among other efforts.

The State Governor Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje drop the hints today at the flag off ceremony of this round of November, Immunization Plus Days (IPDs) exercise held at cottage hospital in Kabo local government area.

Governor Ganduje, who was represented by the State Commissioner for Health Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa explained that over 3.2 millions children  aged 0-59 months old are targetted for this round in all the forty four local government area of the state.

He pointed out that, kano state has been consistently in the implementation of all programmes and project aimed at improving the lives of our people, particularly our fight against polio especially now that the state is in crucial moment where we are marching towards the total eradication of polio from the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor added that, we still have enormous task before us in making sure that we close all gaps in our system in order to safeguard the state from the spread of the disease from our neighbours, considering the fact that for over 63 months now there is no single case of Wild Polio Virus (WPV) in our community he stressed.

Dr. Ganduje noted with appreciation the enormous contribution and great role showcase by the Development Partners, working under Health, in the area of immunization, nutrition, malaria, HIV/AIDs, maternal and child health among other intervention as encouraging and hope the trends will be sustain for maximum benefit he added.

Earlier, in his remarks the Executive Secretary Primary health care management agency Dr Tijjani Hussain enjoined traditional leaders and Ulama that they still have crucial role in mobilizing their subjects and followers of such laudable programmes implemented by the state government until we have seen the light of the day.

Those who spoke at the  occasion includes representatives of  Rano emirate, the District head of Kibiya Kaigaman Rano Alh Kabiru Mohammad Inuwa, representative of Gaya emirate District head of Warawa Alh Ali Aliyu and representative of Karaye emirate, District head of kabo Alh Bashir Abba Ahmed, ma,ajin watari, others are Chairman Kabo LG  Hon. Salisu Kabiru kabo and partner agencies representatives.

