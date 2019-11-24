Press Statement

…To Fly Flags At Half Mast

After a further review of the November 16 elections in Kogi and Bayelsa

states, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) notes that it is now clearer

to Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government

and the All Progressives Congress (APC) do not want democracy to thrive

in Nigeria.

The PDP and Nigerians in general have forcefully rejected the results

bandied by INEC in the elections. We also reject the proposed Kogi West

Senatorial rerun election, which has already been desecrated by the

manipulations in the main election.

As long as the figures in the main election are fundamentally flawed,

the proposed rerun cannot reflect the wishes of the electorate and

Nigerians are wondering if it will make any sense to participate in an

electoral process that is already deficient.

Nigerians across board have completely lost faith in the nation’s

electoral process given that Independent National Electoral Commission

under Prof. Mahmood Yakubu has been annexed and cannot conduct any free,

fair and credible election.

For us in the PDP and, we believe, to majority of Nigerians as well,

Professor Yakubu is the worst electoral umpire in the political history

of our nation.

Furthermore, the police and the military high commands have been reduced

to tools of election brutality to ensure that votes do not count.

Even the Police high command has openly admitted that the police is

incapable of protecting voters and votes; thus validating the reported

involvement of security agents in the brutalization of voters and

disruption of electoral process.

More distressing is the fact that Nigerians, particularly our members

and supporters in Kogi and Bayelsa states, are still in trauma over the

murderous November 16 elections.

A lot of our people have been killed and our members are still grieving.

It is public knowledge that all accredited local and international

observers, including the Civil Society Situation Room, have declared

that the elections did not meet the minimum standard for credible

election and have unanimously called for outright cancelation.

There is indeed nothing to indicate that more people will not be

massacred in the proposed Kogi West Senatorial re-run election. It is

therefore doubtful if Nigerians will be prepared to participate in that

re-run given their sordid experiences in the last election.

There is already a growing consensus across the nation that

participating in elections by INEC as presently constituted under the

Buhari Presidency would amount to helping to legitimize illegitimacies

and outright criminalities.

Indeed, Nigerians are not ready to join in whitewashing INEC’s battered

image as such would also amount to putting a lipstick on a pig.

Moreover, there are reports in the public space that the APC-controlled

Federal Government does not want Senator Dino Malaye in the Senate just

because of his forthrightness in defending the interest of the people.

Nigerians recall with shock how, at the presentation of the 2020 budget,

Mr. President reportedly asked Senator Malaye “you, you mean you are

still in this chamber?”. A question which meaning cannot be farfetched.

Our party has been made aware of how INEC and security apparatus have

been instructed to use all means to stop Senator Dino from returning to

the Senate. INEC had also blatantly refused to consider Senator Melaye’s

petitions regarding the November 16 election.

Nevertheless, the PDP remains strong and undeterred. Our party is aware

of that fact that millions of Nigerians look unto our platform for

strength and direction in their quest for freedom and preservation of

their rights. For this, we will remain resilient till the end.

This country belongs to all of us and nobody, no matter how highly

placed, has the right to appropriate our common sovereignty for his or

her anti-people purpose.

However, as we forge on in this collective struggle, the PDP directs all

flags at our national, state and local government secretariats to fly at

half mast from Monday, November 16th to Wednesday, November 17th in

honour of all those killed in Bayelsa and Kogi states by the APC and

their thuggish collaborators.

Their death will never be in vain

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary