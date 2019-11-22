Kano State Government says it is studying the ruling of Kano High Court on the creation of four new Emirates in the state with a view to taking immediate appropriate action.

A statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, regretted that despite the constitutional power and authority conferred on the State Assembly on such progressive and important issue, the court rules otherwise.

Accordingly therefore, the statement adds, the Government will not fold its arms and concedes such constitutional power in the interest of the wellbeing of the people and general development of the state.

Malam Garba says despite the ruling, the government still recognizes them as First Class Emirs and will continue dealing with them as such.

It says the state government therefore advised people to be calm, law abiding and await further action.