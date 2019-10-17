The Police Command in Benue on Wednesday, exhumed an unknown decomposed body in a rice farm in Ukum Local Government Area of the state.

The Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, Ms Catherine Anene disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

Anene however said she had yet to get full details of the operation.

She said that the body was on transit to Makurdi, the state capital, adding that the media would be briefed accordingly.

“Yes, we have exhumed a decomposed body; for now we have yet to get full details,” she said.

NAN recalls that the command recently exhumed 11 bodies in Ushongo LocalGovernment Area and arrested six suspects who are already facing prosecution in the state.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Josephine Nyiakula Emerges New Chaiman, Benue CAMPAN 

Related Post

Kogi: 37 gov aspirants backs indirect primary, says Bello beatable

Kogi: 37 gov aspirants backs indirect primary, says Bello beatable

/ Jul 11
2023 Benue Guber: I Will Not Annoint Any Candidate – Ortom

2023 Benue Guber: I Will Not Annoint Any Candidate – Ortom

/ Oct 5
Gov. Sule justifies appointment of SSG

Gov. Sule justifies appointment of SSG

/ Jul 21
Breaking News: Uproar In Bauchi Assembly As Two Speakers Emerge

Breaking News: Uproar In Bauchi Assembly As Two Speakers Emerge

/ Jun 20

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)