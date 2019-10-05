Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges the Presidency to speak

out on the reported arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s known

confidant, Nasir Danu, at the Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for

alleged passport scam and money laundering.

The PDP insists that the silence by the Presidency on the matter since

the report of Danu’s arrest and deportation is self-indicting,

particularly given his reported confessions and alleged links to persons

closely related to Mr. President.

This is in addition to apprehensions in the public space that he was

caught while allegedly ferrying stolen currencies for persons said to be

close to the Presidency.

The party says the Buhari Presidency must also speak out on this huge

scandal and allegations that Danu’s has been in the business of

connecting the said close relation of the President with many oil

contractors for alleged underhand deals through which billions of naira

get frittered.

The PDP notes that this is beside allegations of being a front for

scandalous contracts running into billions of naira from the Central

Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation

(NNPC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among

other government agencies.

The party cautions the Buhari Presidency to perish the thoughts of

concealing this scandal as it is already in the public domain with

Nigerians demanding for investigations.

The PDP therefore charges the Buhari Presidency to immediately order an

open investigation into the matter and expose those in this scandalous

racket.

Nigerians can now further see how the Buhari Presidency stinks. Our

party therefore insists that for a government that always orchestrates

claims of integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, it behoves on the

Presidency to come clean as well as order an investigation into this

huge allegation.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary