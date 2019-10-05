Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) challenges the Presidency to speak
out on the reported arrest of President Muhammadu Buhari’s known
confidant, Nasir Danu, at the Heathrow Airport, United Kingdom, for
alleged passport scam and money laundering.
The PDP insists that the silence by the Presidency on the matter since
the report of Danu’s arrest and deportation is self-indicting,
particularly given his reported confessions and alleged links to persons
closely related to Mr. President.
This is in addition to apprehensions in the public space that he was
caught while allegedly ferrying stolen currencies for persons said to be
close to the Presidency.
The party says the Buhari Presidency must also speak out on this huge
scandal and allegations that Danu’s has been in the business of
connecting the said close relation of the President with many oil
contractors for alleged underhand deals through which billions of naira
get frittered.
The PDP notes that this is beside allegations of being a front for
scandalous contracts running into billions of naira from the Central
Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation
(NNPC) and the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, among
other government agencies.
The party cautions the Buhari Presidency to perish the thoughts of
concealing this scandal as it is already in the public domain with
Nigerians demanding for investigations.
The PDP therefore charges the Buhari Presidency to immediately order an
open investigation into the matter and expose those in this scandalous
racket.
Nigerians can now further see how the Buhari Presidency stinks. Our
party therefore insists that for a government that always orchestrates
claims of integrity and zero tolerance for corruption, it behoves on the
Presidency to come clean as well as order an investigation into this
huge allegation.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary