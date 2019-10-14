Press Statement

A front line support group of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government,
Buhari For Better Tomorrow Movement (BFBTM) has thrown it’s weight
behind the removal of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)
from the Presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta.

In a statement released to newsmen by the Deputy National Publicity
Secretary of the movement, Ms. Millicent Edwin, the group said the
removal was in order as it is in line with the ongoing re-organisation
and repositioning of Ministries Departments and Agencies of the
Federal Government.

According to the group, the removal is both for the administrative
convenience of the commission as well as putting square peg agencies
and commissions in to square peg ministries.

The group however frowned at the attempt by two non governmental
organisations to drag the Federal Government to court over it’s
decision to reposition the commission for effective service delivery,
saying NDDC as an intervention agency of the Federal Government will
do better under a specialised ministry rather than remaining in the
Presidency.

The group therefore advised the two NGOs to rescind their decision in
the interest of the nation.

Signed:

Ms. Millicent Edwin,
Deputy National Publicity Secretary,
Buhari For Better Tomorrow Movement

13-10-2019,

Abuja.

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

How EFCC’s Lawyer Strayed Into Justice AbdulMalik’s Home

NEXT ARTICLE

Attack On Oshiomhole: APC Has Disintegrated, Says PDP

Related Post

Anambra : APC uncovers plot to hoard INEC permanent cards for rigging

Anambra : APC uncovers plot to hoard INEC permanent cards for rigging

/ Aug 14
SaharaReporters Replies Reuben Abati: RE: Sahara Reporters on “Culture of Waste and Insensitivity” and the 18th AU Summit

SaharaReporters Replies Reuben Abati: RE: Sahara Reporters on “Culture of Waste and Insensitivity” and the 18th AU Summit

/ Jan 29
HURIWA CONDEMNS KANO BOMB BLAST: DEMANDS EFFECTIVE ACTION

HURIWA CONDEMNS KANO BOMB BLAST: DEMANDS EFFECTIVE ACTION

/ Dec 22
PDP Flaws Amaechi’s Claim On N7.5b Leftover

PDP Flaws Amaechi’s Claim On N7.5b Leftover

/ Aug 21

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)