Press Statement

A front line support group of President Muhammadu Buhari’s Government,

Buhari For Better Tomorrow Movement (BFBTM) has thrown it’s weight

behind the removal of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC)

from the Presidency to the Ministry of Niger Delta.

In a statement released to newsmen by the Deputy National Publicity

Secretary of the movement, Ms. Millicent Edwin, the group said the

removal was in order as it is in line with the ongoing re-organisation

and repositioning of Ministries Departments and Agencies of the

Federal Government.

According to the group, the removal is both for the administrative

convenience of the commission as well as putting square peg agencies

and commissions in to square peg ministries.

The group however frowned at the attempt by two non governmental

organisations to drag the Federal Government to court over it’s

decision to reposition the commission for effective service delivery,

saying NDDC as an intervention agency of the Federal Government will

do better under a specialised ministry rather than remaining in the

Presidency.

The group therefore advised the two NGOs to rescind their decision in

the interest of the nation.

Signed:

Ms. Millicent Edwin,

Deputy National Publicity Secretary,

Buhari For Better Tomorrow Movement

13-10-2019,

Abuja.