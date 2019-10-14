Mutiu Adepoju, an ex-international, on Sunday praised the Super Eagles on their performance against former world champions Brazil.

The match played at the Singapore National Stadium on Sunday saw Joe Aribo opening scoring after 35 minutes of play.

Brazil however equalised three minutes into the second half when Casemiro fired home from close range.

Adepoju, via his Twitter handle @mutiuadepoju8, described the performance as a sign of good things.

“Well-done brave SuperEagles! This draw looks like a win and I believe this is a sign of good things to come for our senior national team.

“Also, there are lots of lessons to take home against Brazil and that is very important”

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Brazil and Nigeria draw 1-1 as Neymar limps off injured

Related Post

Our meeting with England U-21 starlet Tammy Abraham was positive, claims Nigerian football chief

Our meeting with England U-21 starlet Tammy Abraham was positive, claims Nigerian football chief

/ Sep 22
WAFU Cup: Guinea Hold Nigeria To Goalless Draw

WAFU Cup: Guinea Hold Nigeria To Goalless Draw

/ Sep 17
Kashimawo Laloko Lambastes Nigerian Football Federation

Kashimawo Laloko Lambastes Nigerian Football Federation

/ Oct 21
Former Nigeria goalkeeper dies on New Year’s day

Former Nigeria goalkeeper dies on New Year’s day

/ Jan 1

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)