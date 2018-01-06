“They Used Elombah Against IPOB And Dumped Him” – Nnamdi Kanu’s Brother

The brother to the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra [IPOB], Prince Emma Kanu has weighed in on the ongoing detention of the Elombah brothers who are the publishers of Elombah.com. Prince Emma Kanu spoke with 247ureports.com regarding the arrest of Daniel Elombah, Tim Elombah and Izuchukwu Elombah by the SARS department of the Nigerian police.

“The used Elombah to castigate the IPOB movement. Elombah was working with the Hausa-Fulani to cast aspersions against the struggle for self-determination by the people of the former Eastern Region. He was reaping the financial gains then and thinking that he will not reap what he was sowing. He supports the northern agenda and debases IPOB. We did nothing against Elombah.” Said Prince Kanu as he pointedly added that “Elombah is paying the price now”.

