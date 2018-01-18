Published On: Thu, Jan 18th, 2018

The Economist Disowns Publication On Buhari

State House Press Release

The Economist, a London-based magazine, has disowned a publication which claims that Nigerians have shown unprecedented level of patience with President Muhammadu Buhari. The publication has been making rounds on the social media and on some websites in the country, and beyond.

A  letter dated  January 18, 2018,  written  and signed by Jonathan Rosenthal, the  Africa Editor  of the magazine , reads: “It has come to my attention that an article has been circulating on social media and been published on various websites that purports to have been written or published by The Economist.

“The article with the headline ‘The Unprecedented Level of Patience Shown to Buhari’ was not written nor published by The Economist. Any claims connecting it to The Economist are false.”

The Presidency enjoins Nigerians to be very watchful and circumspect about the kind of information they are exposed to, and share, especially in this period when purveyors of fake news abound.

Femi Adesina

Special Adviser to the President

(Media & Publicity)

