SuperSport To Show Nigeria Vs Serbia, All Super Eagles World Cup Friendlies

Cable television operators DStv and GOtv have promised to broadcast live the Super Eagles of Nigeria versus Serbia friendly game in London on Tuesday from 8pm Nigerian time.

This was confirmed in a press release by SuperSport who have announced that they have the exclusive rights of all the Super Eagles friendlies leading up to the Russia 2018 World Cup.

On Friday, the Super Eagles’ friendly game against Poland was live on DStv and GOtv through SuperSport.

SuperSport will also air live the Super Eagles’ remaining pre-World Cup friendlies against DR Congo, Czech Republic and England in May and June.

Speaking on the bouquet of matches, John Ugbe, Managing Director, MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “As the official broadcast partners of the Nigerian Football Federation, we are ensuring that our subscribers do not miss out on the international friendlies, which presage the World Cup tournament in Russia.”