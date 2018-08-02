DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Strange Herdsmen, 10, 000 Cattle Invade Benue…Ortom

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Samuel Ortom has raised an alarm that over 10,000 herds of cattle and herdsmen with strange faces have invaded the state.

Speaking to newsmen in Government House, Makurdi, after a state broadcast, Wednesday morning, Ortom said the Guma Local government chairman, Anthony Shawon had informed him of this development.

The Governor alleged that the strange herdsmen have resurfaced on the invitation of a Benue son in cahoots with neighbouring state to destabilize the peace of Benue.

He also alleged that Sen. George Akume had openly said he has the cover of the Inspector General of police, the DSS and the army to ensure that the state is destabilized as portrayed by the Ikyange led faction of the state Assembly who are using federal might to perpetrate illegality and impunity in the state.

“Having failed to achieve their anti-Benue objectives so far, the next phase is likely to be the unleasehing of massive Fulani militia to embark on more devastating attacks and killings in the state.

“The most unfortunate aspect is that some sons of the state including a serving senator have been recruited and mobilized to lead this phase”, he added.

Ortom who commended President Muhammadu Buhari for driving away the hersdmen from the state using the Operation Whirl Stroke further urged him to call the IG, the DSS and the army to order and instruct them to do the needful.

He also called on President Muhammadu Buhari, to protect the democracy that brought him to power by directing the Police and other security agencies to respect the rule of law for the survival of democracy in Nigeria.

“I say this because the President is the ultimate head of all security agencies in the country. I call on our traditional and religious leaders, civil society organizations, Mass media, Unions and all people of conscience, who love democracy to help avert the emerging impunity in our beloved state”, Ortom said.