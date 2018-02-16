DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

I Am Your “Senior” In Nollywood – Actress Tells Omotola And Genevieve

Nigerian Nollywood actress Steph Nora Okeke speaks out on how long she has been in the movie industry.

Nora who started acting in the 90s after her NYSC program in 1995 was a household name in the early 2000s. She does not just boast of her beauty alone but she has a multi talent to complement that.

She came into limelight in the 90s after starring in Kenneth Nebu movie ‘blood of the orphan’, she went on to star in many movies and TV series.

When asked in an interview that many say her contemporaries are Omotola and Genevieve, Steph snapped quickly saying:

“I had already cut my teeth in the industry way before they came in. But while in the industry we did some jobs together. I started acting with the likes of Sandra Achums, Eucharia Anunobi, Liz Benson, Alex Lopez and Susan Patrick and a host of others”

Steph Nora is still single after her relationship with fellow Nollywood actor Jim Iyke collapsed.

Source: Nigeriafilms.com