Some pupils were reportedly dead after Nigerian Army immunized them at a school in Nnewi and Ihiala in Anambra state.

247ureports.com gathered that Nigeria Army medical outreach who were on ground at schools to immunize vaccine to pupils and students had tough time with teaches and parents when they got news of deaths of ones already immunized in other schools.



The situation made most schools in Nnewi, Ihiala, Ozubulu and Okija to immediately closed down for the day due to fear.

It was also gathered that parents stormed their children schools to withdraw them to avoid being immunized by the Army on ground.

Meanwhile, no official confirmation either from the State Police Public Relations Officer or Deputy Director Army Public Relations of 82 Division of Nigerian Army, Enugu at the time of filling this report.