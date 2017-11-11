SARS Personnel/Soldiers attached to the Minister of Transportation attack Governor Wike’s convoy

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike on Saturday escaped assassination as Special Anti-robbery Squad Operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army in the motorcade of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi attacked his convoy.

The governor who was on project inspection was attacked at Nwanja Junction on Trans-Amadi Road.