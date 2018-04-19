DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Reps Summon Vice-President, SGF, Malami, Others

Buhari Told World Leaders Nigerian Youths Are Lazy And Unemployable Agree

Disagree

Buhari is the one lazy and unemployable View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The House of Representatives on Thursday summoned the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Malam Abubakar Malami, to appear before it on Tuesday.

Also summoned are the Chairman of Presidential Panel on Recovery of Public Properties,Mr. Okoi Obono-Obla and members of the committee as well as the Inspector-General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.

The list also includes Office of the Vice president, Office of Secretary to Government of the Federation, Office of Head of Service of the Federation, Accountant-General of the Federation and Auditor-General of the Federation.

Others are representatives of the Ministry of Finance, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission, Budget Office of the Federation and Nigeria Bar Association.

Rep. Aliyu Ahman-Pategi, Chairman of the House’s Ad hoc Committee Investigating the Modus Operandi of the Special Presidential Investigative Panel, who issued the summon, warned that the invited persons must appear in person.

The warning stemmed from the “disrespect’’ by most of the invited persons, who were absent or sent representatives at the committee’s session on Thursday, forcing it to adjourn until Tuesday.

Addressing Obono-Obla’s representatives on the absence of their principal, Ahman-Pategi said “we will not take that arrogance here.

“Even if a situation warrants our inviting President Muhammadu Buhari, we will do it. I will read Section 88 of the Constitution, which gives us the powers to do what we are doing.

“We are worried about the level of ineptitude and incompetence exhibited by government appointees and functionaries.

“This should be the last time heads of MDAs are invited here and they fail to appear. If anybody fails to honour our invitation next Tuesday at 10 am, we will wield the big stick.”

The committee insisted that it would not take brief from a representative of Panel’s chairman and other invited government agencies at the hearing.

Source: Punch