[Photos] Olu of Warri Visits Buhari

President Buhari received Olu of Warri, HM Ogiame Ikenwoli and a delegation of Delta State indigenes including former Delta State Governor, Emmanuel Uduaghan and the NFF Chairman, Amaju Pinick at the State House.