Petrified Bauchi Gov Mobilizes Irate Youths Against Dogara

Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources within the Governing circles in Bauchi State indicate that the Governor of Bauchi State, M. A. Abubakar has mobilized irate youths in Bauchi State against the Honorable Speaker of the House of Representative, Dogara. Our source indicates the Governor had earmarked the sum of N50million towards mobilizing the youths against the Speaker.

As a caveat, Speaker Dogara who also hails from Bauchi State was on July 4, 2018 commended by the elders of Bauchi State in an open letter to the President of the federation which was published widely in the print and online media. Among the elders were Alhaji Muhammad Bello Kirfi, Malam Isa Yuguda, Barr. Muhammad Habib Aliyu, Alhaji Garba Muhammad Noma, Dr Ibrahim Yakubu Lame, Amb Yusuf Tuggah, retired Maj-Gen. Yakubu Usman, Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, Prof Audu Ghani, Prof James Landi, Amb. Muhammad Adamu Jumba, Alhaji Alhassan Sadiq, Alhaji Umaru Dahiru and Capt. Muhammad Bala Jibrin, among others.

In the open letter titled ‘Expression of Solidary’ the elders said Dogara should be supported by all well-meaning Nigerians.

“We the undersigned elders and stakeholders of Bauchi State hereby wish to express our firm solidarity with our worthy son and political leader, the Rt. Hon Dogara Yakubu, Speaker House of Representatives who has been providing us with quality leadership and representation at the national level. We recall how Hon. Dogara Yakubu worked tirelessly day and night deploying enormous personal resources and commitment to ensure President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory during the 2015 general elections and of the APC gubernatorial election in Bauchi State. We wish to, on behalf of the entire good people of Bauchi State, passionately appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to kindly intervene to bring about a quick solution to the political impasse threatening our nascent democracy.”

The Bauchi Governor was uneasy with the letter. In response, he called on his political aides to mobilize youths to help neutralize the impact of the open letter. With the hefty sum earmarked, the youths were mobilized to the streets. The youths were instructed to question why the Speaker has failed to visit Bauchi State during natural disasters that had befallen the state. The youths did as told. The youths held the protest in the early hours of today [July 9, 2018].

But cursory investigation indicates the Governor made contact with a source inside Speaker Dogara’s office – and he indicated that the Governor have told mistruth to the youths.

The source revealed: