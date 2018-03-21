DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

“Only Fela Kuti Does Afrobeat As Far As I’m Concerned” – Burna Boy

–

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Afro-Fusion star singer, Burna Boy made known his view about the common use of Afrobeat in Nigeria. During an interview on Radar Radio, the singer negates popular opinion about afro-beat when he said, only FELA does Afrobeat.

The term ‘Afrobeat’ is a commonly used term in the current Nigerian music scene.

According to Dennis Peter, a Nigerian music journalist in his article about music activism in Afrobeat, stated that “Afrobeats simply lumps every contemporary genre of music being made in Africa into a giant blob.”

Meanwhile, several artistes have described their kind of music genre as Afrobeat but Burna Boy has come out with a contrary opinion.

During the interview with Radar Radio, where he was referred to as the “King of Afrobeat”, Burna Boy corrected the journalist by stating that he makes Afrofusion music and not Afrobeat.

He stated that only FELA Kuti does Afrobeat as far as he is concerned, even though a lot of other Nigerian artistes would like to be seen as Afrobeat singers.