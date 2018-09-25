DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Obiano Has Not Asked Me To Step Down For Bianca – Ifeanyi Uba

The buildup to the Senatorial race in the southern district of Anambra preps to be the showdown of all senatorial races come 2019. This is as the mighty gladiators jam forces for the Senatorial seat presently occupied by the All Progressive Congress Senator, Andy Uba.

As informed spectators believe, the senatorial race appears centered primarily on which aspirant within the All Progressive Grand Alliance [APGA] wins the party ticket. Particularly, two main contenders for the ticket – Chief Ifeanyi Uba and Barrister Bianca Ojukwu are expected to take the day.

But the tussle between the two major aspirants may have become rustic and not so smooth. This is as the camps belonging to Ifeanyi Uba and Bianca Ojukwu trade accusations and counter accusations. The Bianca Ojukwu camp have laid claim to the ticket on the basis that her husband, Late Chief Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu remains the face and father of the party – while the Ifeanyi Uba camp lay claim to the ticket based on his generosity and promise by the party to hand him the ticket.

During the build up to the gubernatorial elections to November 18, 2017 in Anambra State – following the botched attempt by Chief Ifeanyi Uba to obtain the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP] gubernatorial ticket, Chief Ifeanyi Uba shifted his support to the APGA in full support of the Obiano re-election campaign. Sources close to the Obiano camp indicated agreements were reached between Ifeanyi Uba and Gov Willie Obiano. One of the agreement reached was the APGA to grant Ifeanyi Uba an automatic ticket for the Senatorial seat for 2018/19 elections.

The agreement was reached and sealed without Bianca Ojukwu in the picture. She had not expressed her interest to contest for the Senatorial seat – although she played an equally vital role during the Obiano election campaign. She campaigned for the Governor aggressively.

Ifeanyi Uba hails from Nnewi – the hometown of Late Chief Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, the husband of Bianca Ojukwu. And Bianca Ojukwu is the daughter of the former Governor of old Anambra State, C. C. Onoh who hails from Enugu State. She was the former Nigerian Ambassador to Spain during the Jonathan administration while Ifeanyi Uba was the chief campaigner for the Goodluck Jonathan re-election campaign under the defunct, Transformation Ambassadors of Nigeria [TAN].

As the two gladiators hit the pre-campaign trail jostling for APGA delegates, the fabric of the APGA along with the Governor loyalty appears heavily threatened. Sources within the Anambra State government house fear what may result should the Governor decide to show preference for one of the two aspirants. Ifeanyi Uba is reported to have threatened brimstone and fire should be the party deny him the ticket – while sympathizers of Late Chief Chukwuemeka Odimegwu Ojukwu may wreak havoc should the party deny Bianca Ojukwu the ticket.

The rumor mill has thus taken over. Many within the earshot of the government house claim the governor has expressed interest in the candidacy of Bianca Ojukwu over that of Ifeanyi Uba – stating that the Governor had settled Ifeanyi Uba – for that reason – he should drop his senatorial ambition for the wife of Late Chief Ojukwu. Others claim that the Governor has remained ambivalent towards the race – that the delegates should be allowed to decide.

247ureports.com is not certain of the Governor’s disposition towards the two aspirants but the Billionaire oil mogul, Ifeanyi Uba has denied all rumors indicating the Governor may have pleaded with him to step down for Bianca Ojukwu.

The Governor and the leadership of APGA find themselves caught between a rock and a hard place. Sources within the circles of the oil mogul fear that Ifeanyi Uba may rain fire and brimstone on the APGA should the senatorial ticket evade him. The same appears the case with Bianca Ojukwu. The many sympathizers of Late Chief Ojukwu may desert the APGA should the ticket evade her.

APGA presently finds itself at a fork on a road.