The Nigerian movie industry known as Nollywood has sought the partnership and collaboration of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council to protect as well as promote Igbo language and culture.

This move was made when a Nollywood delegation paid a courtesy call on the royal fathers at the Government House, Awka, at the weekend.

The meeting was a veritable platform for a movie shot in Igbo language entitled “Anyanwu ututu” produced by Chioma Okoye, to be presented to the custodians of the Igbo culture and tradition.

Leader of the delegation and head Igbo movie producers in the country, Chief Osita Okeke Oguno, popularly known as Ossy Affason, stressed the need for the royal fathers to help protect Igbo language and culture from extinction.

Oguno said Ndigbo controlled 85 percent of Nollywood movies in Nigeria but appealed for support and endorsements from Ndigbo and other Nigerians in showcasing Igbo custom and tradition to the outside world.

The producer of the “Anyanwu Ututu”, Chioma Okoye, made case for children of Igbo extraction to speak Igbo language as well as bear Igbo names; this, she noted, would go a long way to instill Igbo custom and tradition in them.

Okoye also suggested that television stations in the Southeast region should help to showcase drama a series produced in Igbo language like “Anyanwu Ututu” to help safeguard the culture and heritage of the Igbo people while making case for endorsements for Igbo movies.

Responding to the request made by the Nollywood delegation, the chairman Anambra State Traditional Rulers’ Council and Obi of Onitsha, Igwe Alfred Achebe (Agbogidi), assured the team of the collaboration and support of the royal fathers to protect Igbo language and culture.

Achebe, on behalf of other traditional rulers endorsed the movie “Anyanwu Ututu” and pledged the support and cooperation of the royal fathers, saying that the Igwes would play their part in protecting and promoting Igbo language and culture through Nollywood movies.