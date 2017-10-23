MOSOP Condemns Shell’s Destruction of Ogoni Farmlands
MOSOP Condemns Shell’s Destruction of Ogoni Farmlands
The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) strongly condemn the conscienceless destruction of crops in Ogoniland by the Shell Petroleum Development Company in Nigeria with the backing of heavily armed Nigerian soldiers.
We further note that Shell has not conducted an environmental impact assessment (EIA) on how its current activities impact the lives of our people, rather, it is now destroying livelihoods with attendant implications for food shortages.
We condemn these actions and call on Shell to withdraw its men and soldiers from Ogoniland
–
Signed:
Fegalo Nsuke
Publicity Secretary
Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People(MOSOP)