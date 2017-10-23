MOSOP Condemns Shell’s Destruction of Ogoni Farmlands

The Movement for the Survival of the Ogoni People (MOSOP) strongly condemn the conscienceless destruction of crops in Ogoniland by the Shell Petroleum Development Company in Nigeria with the backing of heavily armed Nigerian soldiers.

MOSOP considers the action of Shell to be callous, insensitive and a complete negation of the principles of business in any civilized society.

We note that Shell’s conduct in Ogoniland in recent weeks do not only threaten food security but is also leading to apprehension with attendant heart related problems for our people.

For Shell to be engaged in destroying farmlands in a society that depends predominantly on farming for food and family support, we are deeply concerned that Shell’s action is not only destroying livelihoods but also endangering the future of our people.

We condemn this act and unequivocally state our rejection of these moves by Shell or its agents and representatives to force its way into Ogoniland.