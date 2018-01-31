DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

The Senate has mandated its committee on Police Affairs, chaired by Senator Abu Ibrahim to summon the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris over Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso (APC,Kano).

The summon followed a point of order by Senator Isah Hamma Misau (APC,Bauchi) on the return of thuggery to Kano state.

Kwankwaso had scheduled to visit Kano, but the Kano State Police Commissioner advised him against it.

Misau alleged that in the last three days people in Kano have been armed with dangerous weapons, saying the Boko Haram crisis in Borno and other parts of the Northeast started in a similar scenario.

But Senators Barau Jibrin and Kabir Gaya faulted the claim of Misau. They said the feud between Kwankwaso and Governor Ganduje is a family issue and that it should be treated as such.

Remarking, the Senate President, Bukola Saraki asked the IGP to appear before the Police Affairs committee and provide security to Kwankwaso to visit Kano.