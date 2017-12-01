Jay Z Finally Admits To Cheating On His Wife Beyonce

American rapper, Shawn Corey Carter, otherwise known as Jay-Z has finally agreed cheating on his wife, Beyonce.

In an interview with New York Times, Jay Z disclosed that therapy kept them from getting divorced.

‘You have to survive. So you go into survival mode, and when you go into survival mode, what happens? You shut down all emotions. So, even with women, you gonna shut down emotionally, so you can’t connect. … In my case, like, it’s deep. And then all the things happen from there: infidelity.

“The hardest thing is seeing pain on someone’s face that you caused, and then have to deal with yourself.

“We were using our art almost like a therapy session. And we started making music together.

“But the best place in the hurricane is in the middle of it.

“The best place is right in the middle of the pain. And that’s where we were sitting and it was uncomfortable. And we had a lot of conversations.

“I was really proud of the music she made, and she was really proud of the art I released.

“And, you know, at the end of the day we really have a healthy respect for one another’s craft. I think she’s amazing.

‘”I grew so much from the experience,” he said