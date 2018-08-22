DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Imo To Elect 27 Local Government Chairmen & 645 Councilors On Saturday, August 25, 2018

…As Governor Rochas Okorocha Urges The Electorate To Vote For APC Candidates

…Calls For Free & Fair Poll

This is to inform the general public that on Saturday, August 25, 2018, Imo people will be electing 27 Chairmen for the twenty-seven local governments in the State and about 645 Councilors, in the local government election slated for Saturday, August 25, 2018 and to be conducted by the State Independent Electoral Commission, ISIEC.

In line with the vision of Governor Rochas Okorocha and policy of the State Government to take government to the communities, the State House of Assembly enacted a law that has warranted every autonomous community to elect a Councilor, with the State now having about 645 autonomous communities.

The governor has always believed that government should be taken to the people at the grassroots which had also occasioned his administration to come up earlier with the idea of Community Government Council (CGC) which has also transformed most of the Communities in terms of development.

And having seen the great impact of the CGC in the communities, an executive bill was sent to the State House of Assembly for a law that would enable autonomous communities to elect their Councilors and the Councilors will be the link between the government at all levels in the State and the individual communities for development.

The Councilors will also be working hand-in-glove with their respective traditional rulers for the Development or Progress of the autonomous communities involved.

However, the governor has urged the Imo electorate to vote for the Chairmanship and Councillorship Candidates of All Progressives Congress, APC, in the election since the APC government has done very well for the seven years it has held sway in the State.

The governor also called for peaceful Conducts on the sides of the Political Parties and Candidates taking part in the election, while ISIEC should ensure free and fair election. He wishes all the Candidates well.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor