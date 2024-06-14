Four Taraba Fishermen Allegedly Killed, Nine Others Abducted in Anambra

By Izunna Okafor, Awka

A total of four fishermen have been allegedly murdered by yet-to-be-identified persons, while nine others were abducted at River Niger in Anambra State.

The incident reportedly happened over the week when the fishermen, who hail from Ibbi Local Government of Taraba State were travelling to the Ossomala community axis of the River Niger, in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State for their annual fishing activities.

It was gathered that the victims were in a 24-seater bus with their family members before they were intercepted by their captors

Speaking with Leadership Newspaper, Mr. Sule Hussein, a relative of one of the nine hostages said: “Four of the fishermen were killed at the spot, nine of them were taken hostage last Monday, and we received calls from some people claiming to be IPOB members demanding ransom for the release of the nine fishermen.

“We demanded to speak with anyone of the nine fishermen to ensure that they are alive but the callers refused.

“We have not communicated with any of them five days after they were taken into the forest in a remote part of Anambra State. Some people are calling us to pay ransom but we declined because they refused to connect us with anyone of those being held to speak with him.

“Our main concern is that, are they a live or killed? That is the answer we are waiting for as we appeal to the Taraba State Government to do something about the incident, all of those being held have wives and children.”

According to reports, Taraba state Governor, Agbu Kefas has confirmed that the state government was aware of the incident and have put in actions to see that the nine remaining fishermen are rescued alive.

Efforts by this reporter, Izunna Okafor, to get the reactions of the Police Public Relations Officer of the Anambra State Police Command, SP Ikenga Tochukwu, on the incident, proved abortive, as he was yet to respond to his message as at the time of this publication.