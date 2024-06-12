NPF Warns Against Violent Protests, Disruption Of Critical Infrastructures

Press Release

As IGP Orders Deployment, Warns Against the Criminal Act of Tampering with the National Grid

Following recent moves by some groups mobilizing for a mass protest nationwide, the Nigeria Police Force reiterate that the right of citizens to protest is a right to peaceful protest only. The Nigeria police will protect the rights of all citizens including those on peaceful protest but will not look on to see the rights of other citizens being violated. No decent society anywhere in the world will tolerate violent destruction of lives and properties in the name of a protest. While the NPF is committed to protecting the rights of those on peaceful protest, it will not look on to see the rights of others being violated in the name of a mass protest.

Those who want to stage a peaceful protest are advised to inform the police and request for police protection. Those who do otherwise should be ready to face the full weight of the law. Members of the public are again reminded that it is a criminal offence to tamper with the national grid or prevent/disrupt the transmission of electricity. It is equally unacceptable to cause disruption to any other critical infrastructure such as airports, hospitals, and other essential services, or violent picketing in whatever magnitude.

The Nigeria Police Force, being a civil and responsive institution, committed to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety and security of all citizens, therefore warns that any attempt to disrupt critical infrastructure, which could lead to an act of economic sabotage, treasonable felony, and jeopardize national security and public safety, will not be condoned during any protest action and will be met with the full force of the law.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, Ph.D., NPM, has directed all Zonal Assistant Inspectors General of Police and State Command Commissioners of Police in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure robust security arrangements are in place to prevent any breakdown of law and order including strategic deployments to protect key infrastructures and ensure that protests, if any, remain peaceful and lawful.

The Police equally appeals to parents and guardians to warn their wards not to be used by disgruntled and misguided individuals who are mobilizing for destructions with intent to create anarchy. Such individuals are advised in their own interest to shelve their unpatriotic and clandestine plans

We remain dedicated to upholding the rights of citizens while ensuring that public order is maintained.

ACP OLUMUYIWA ADEJOBI, mnipr, mipra, fCAI,

FORCE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER,

FOR: INSPECTOR-GENERAL OF POLICE.

11th June, 2024