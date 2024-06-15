Gunmen Reportedly Attack Local Government Secretariat in Anambra

Yet-to-be-identified gunmen have reportedly attacked the Ogbaru Local Government Secretariat in Anambra State.

The incident was said to happen in the early hours of Saturday, and was said to be attributed to the members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), the militant arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB).

While details about the incident remain sketchy, reports have it indicate that there were no casualties.

Videos circulating online show several vehicles engulfed in flames within the premises of the deserted Local Government Headquarters.

The attack, however, has sparked renewed concerns about security in Ogbaru.

According to sources, the situation in Ogbaru has been escalating, with recent violent incidents adding to the tension.

Just days ago, three soldiers were reportedly killed, and early this week, four fishermen from Taraba State were reportedly murdered, with nine others still held captive by the same group.

Additionally, over ten kidnapping cases have been reported in recent times in the area, including the abduction and killing of some vigilante members.

More details later.