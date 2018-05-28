DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

I Was Never Good Enough For Super Eagles – Fashanu Confesses

By Uchechukwu Ugboaja, Abuja

Nigerian born England International, John Fashanu has exclusively revealed to TMNews.ng that his reason for not ever featuring for the Super Eagles was because he wasn’t good enough.

Admitting to Uchechukwu Ugboaja for the first time, the former Crystal Palace player said, “ I WOULD TELL YOU THE TRUTH ABOUT WHY I NEVER PLAYER FOR NIGERIA, MY BROTHER I HAD THE OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY BUT I JUST WASN’T GOOD ENOUGH STOP SAYING WHAT THEY USED TO SAY, OHH BIG FASH NEVER CAME HOME, HE DIDN’T PLAY FOR HIS COUNTRY, I DID, I CAME BACK HOME, HAD 3 OPPORTUNITIES BUT I WASN’T SELECTED. IT WASN’T ABOUT ME THROWING AWAY AND NOT WANTING TO PLAY FOR NIGERIA, NO, I JUST WASN’T GOOD ENOUGH FOR SUPER EAGLES UNDER THEN COACH OTTO GLORIA FROM BRAZIL ,”he said.

“I personally got better in my football after thirteen years in the game, when I was a young star I was just running around and doing all the work but I failed to score many goals. It is that experience that really gets you and this is a big one, it is our World Cup if we get it right.”

Analysing Nigeria’s chances of qualifying from Group D which has Argentina, Croatia and Iceland, he worried why people keep saying that Argentina are the threat to Nigeria in our group, but I will tell you that Argentina are no threat to us, he said. We have played against them several times and we always know if we are going to win them or get a draw which we sometimes loose, but it is with some of the small countries that we are likely going to have some problems because we don’t know them and its usually a one of, they know its a World Cup and a different ball game when we get out there to do it in 90mins. So it is not going to be like the EPL where you get another opportunity you play at home and away, this is a one of, we call it a round turkey where you play a game and that’s it, he said.

“We are going with new talents, we are going with young talents but you know what we always say that ‘old heads beats young legs,’ never forget that because we cannot do well in a world cup without experience. This is a big one because it is Russia and we are going to be counting on the likes of Mikel Obi, his experience comes in very handy for the team, because young legs will keep running and running and most times we don’t know where they’re running or going to.

Nigeria will be playing DR Congo in Port Harcourt at the ‘behest’ of Governor Wike of Rivers State which will see the Nigerian fans favourites Super Eagles take on the visiting Leopards

The Big Fash insisted that Nigerians shouldn’t really expect any surprises going into the tournament proper. “Going into the World Cup there should be no surprises if you have to put in players you don’t know what their pedigree is, there’s a lot of problem. If a coach going into the World Cup now doesn’t know his best 15 man squad now there’s a problem,” he said.

However, we’ve seen this coach (Gerhot Rhor) and the coach is a good coach that’s why we are at the World Cup. Now I can tell you that the coach knows his first 15 and he knows his second 15. We know the players he’s gonna put out first and his substitutes and the players he’s going to use as reserves. He knows what he’s got and so I as a professional I’m not going to comment on who the coach is going to select, but you know and I know that he’s going to select trusted players, he’s got them already in his head.

Speaking about the anticipated clash with England end route the World Cup, he believed that the friendly match between the 3 time African champions and 1966 World Cup winners will be one that’ll attract a lot of global attention.

“England is not the England it was before, 1966 World Cup that is not England anymore because all of the migrants, the blacks have infiltrated England and every English Premier League team now have at least 2 black players in their first team and you say they are English, No they are not. “A lot of them are of Nigerian and African origin just as the likes of Dele Ali, Ross Barkley and others.

While reacting to a question of who he’d be rooting for in Wembley, he said, “That is a horrible question and a mean question for me, but you know that is why I’m here and not in England to support the Super Eagles which is a team dear to my heart. It is really a horrible position to put me in terms of who I’m going to support as you know that I am home today to give the Eagles all the support they can get, home is home guys.

The former England international concluded that the England Vs Nigeria friendly will be a wonderful opportunity for the Super Eagles to show the world who we are ahead of the mundial.

“Let me tell you the last time we played against England I was the one who arranged it and that was about 15 years ago and this gives our players a lot of experience especially as they will know what to expect at the World Cup proper. But I hate to say this, when I send some of my players to go abroad and play, they don’t usually do well because they aren’t used to playing against white people, so this match is a good test for our players to get out there and do what they got to do.”