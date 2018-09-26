summer950x130.jpg
Published On: Wed, Sep 26th, 2018

Gov. Shettima Dissolves Cabinet

The Borno Governor, Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday ordered the immediate dissolution of the State Executive Council.

A statement issued in Maiduguri by the Secretary to the Borno Government, Usman Jidda-Shuwa, directed all commissioners to handover to permanent secretaries in their respective ministries before September 28.

The SSG said the governor appreciated the commissioners for their services and contributions to the unprecedented developmental progress recorded by the administration and wished them well in their future endeavors.

He also conveyed the governor’s appreciation to all those who supported the commissioners in the discharge of their duties.

