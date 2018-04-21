DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

19th April, 2018

Press Release

–

Dr. Ayinla Saadu Alanamu Was Never Imprisoned

–

The attention of Dr. Ayinla Saadu Alanamu has been drawn to the disparaging publication in some mass media on Thursday 19 April 2018.

The news was preconceived and misleading because Dr. Alanamu has never been convicted by any court of law let alone been remanded in prison for any offence.

For the avoidance of doubt, Dr. Alanamu was in Abuja on Wednesday 18 April, 2018 for official assignment and was in Ilorin on Thursday 19 April 2018 publicly cited within the metropolis pursuing his legitimate means of livelihood.

The fictitious publication went contrary to the ethics of investigative journalism and standard international practice on media reportage. Dr. Alanamu is very much disappointed in these mass media that supposed to be the bastions of authentic and dependable information for the public.

While he would not threaten any litigation, Dr. Alanamu is not oblivious with the fact that one of the beauties of democracy anywhere in the world is its accommodation and recognition of freedom of press; but of course, not without attaching strict punishment to slander, libel and sedition.

Dr. Alanamu remains a law abiding and patriotic citizen of our great Nation. Even in the countenance of media propaganda by faceless people, his strong commitment to the spirit of national integration and principle of egalitarianism cum justice is sacrosanct.

Singed.

Mal. Muhammad Nasiru Adeoye

Media Assistant to Dr. Ayinla Saadu Alanamu