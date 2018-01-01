Defiant Iran protesters steal Revolutionary Guard’s trousers even as death toll mounts

The Basij militiaman, a paramilitary storm trooper of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, was reportedly swinging an electric shock baton when the crowd of angry protesters closed in around him.

“They got a Basij, hold him!” one man shouted as the demonstrators pulled away the militiaman’s baton and knocked him to the ground in the largely Kurdish city of Kermanshah.

But rather than beat the man to death, the crowd struck a different kind of blow against Iran’s authoritarian regime: they stripped him of his trousers and sent him stumbling and humiliated into the cold night.

“The protesters wanted to show that they are peaceful but that they are not weak and they are not afraid,” said Raman Ghavami, an Iranian analyst who has been tracking the protest.

In Kermanshah and in cities and towns across Iran, emboldened and defiant protesters continued the largest demonstrations since 2009 even as security forces stepped up the violence to try to suppress them.

At least 10 people were killed across the country on Sunday night, according to state television, but opposition activists said the real death toll was likely higher.

Six people were reportedly killed after security forces opened fire in the western town Tuyserkan and another two were shot dead in the southwestern town of Izeh.