Davidos' $5,000 Pledge To Rwandan Music School Generates Mixed Feelings Among Nigerians

The recent pledged by David Adeleke aka Davido of about $5,000 , to a Rwandan music school has continued to generate mixed reactions from Nigerian musicians.

Some people commended him for his kind gestures, while others noted that he should have extended the generous act to music schools in Nigeria

They noted that this will encourage young Nigerians who have interest in music and help to curb social vices.

Nigerian flutist, Omatshola Iseli, popularly known as “Tee Mac,” said such an act of generosity was not supposed to be publicised.

“The donor should have done it quietly without bringing it into public limelight,’’ he said; adding that celebrities as public figures should be more concerned about giving back to the society, just as Davido has done.

“They should, however, try to minimise how the members of the public sing their praises due to their generosity.

“As celebrities, we need to give back to the society depending on how buoyant we are; but this must be done without publicity.

“And I believe such will be appreciated more by God, as Davido has tried,” he said.

Nigerian reggae musician, Austin Peters, known as King Wadada, encouraged Nigeria Artist who are financially buoyant to ensure that they uphold such generosity.

King Wadada, who appreciated Davido’s gesture to Rwanda, said Nigerian youths could also be assisted in enrolling in Nigerian music schools.