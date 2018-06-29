DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

June 29, 2018

Press Statement

Buhari’s Incompetence Responsible for FAAC Deadlock

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says President Muhammadu Buhari’s incompetence is directly responsible for the deadlock at the Federal Accounts and Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting for which workers now risk losing their June salaries.

The party notes that the entire problem at FAAC stems from the fact that President Buhari abdicated his duties and opened the door for heavy sleazes and looting of funds in the oil and gas sector by his cronies and cabal in the Presidency.

It is incontrovertible that government’s major financial earning figures could not tally at the meeting because of the sleazes in Buhari’s administration that have been left unchecked.

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, by asking the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to account for the missing money, is merely seeking for a scapegoat, as the buck stops at President Buhari’s table as the Minister of Petroleum Resources.

Mr President appropriated the office of the minister of petroleum and refused all wise counsel to quit the office for a more competent hand. He therefore cannot attempt to shift blames to others where he had overtly failed.

Nigerians will recall that the PDP had forewarned of stealing, sharp practices and sleazy subsidy deals going on in the Buhari-led petroleum sector which the Presidency had always swept under the carpet. Today, the truth lies bare for all to see.

Our take as a party is that Nigerian workers must not be made to further suffer because of President Buhari’s manifest incompetence and the humongous corruption going on in the petroleum sector under his supervision.

The nation is already overburdened by the mass poverty, hunger and starvation caused by the misrule of this administration and we reject any attempt to worsen the situation by President Buhari, who enjoys the comfort of the Aso Villa.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary