“Buhari Did Not Clear DSS Boss’ Sack”

The Nigerian political scene may have become more than the theater of the absurd and may have turned democratic governance on its head following the recent developments around the National Assembly and the national political parties which resulted in the closure of the National Assembly grounds and the supposed sudden sack of the boss of the Department of Security Services [DSS], Malam Lawan Daura by the Acting President Yemi Osibanjo.

The sack which came to Nigerians as sudden, was a shock to the common citizen on the streets of Nigeria. The news brought uncanny jubilation across the country for reasons that are not immediately decipherable. In the least, it registered the mood of the common man on the street towards the federal government.

But cursory inquiry conducted by 247ureports.com revealed that the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari may not have had prior knowledge of the sack of Lawan Daura from DSS. Information made available through a reliable source revealed that President Buhari had given a blanket approval to Acting President Osibanjo a blanket approval “to do the needful” when he was briefed by Osibanjo on what was unfolding at the grounds of the National Assembly.

According to the source, Osibanjo had briefed the President telling him that men of the DSS had taken over the compounds of the National Assembly without his knowledge. Osibanjo inquired if the President had prior knowledge of the siege. The President’s answer was in the negative. Osibanjo then sought what the President would want done. The President responded that Osibanjo is free “to do the needful” to rectify the situation. The source indicated that at no time did the President clear the sacking on the DSS boss outrightly.

“Information at my disposal was that Buhari only said “Do the Needful”. That is, ‘if you didn’t authorize him as the Ag. President to Lay Siege on NASS, then order the removal of the Operatives’. But because of ulterior motives which Osibanjo and benefactor Party Chieftain had over DAURA, it was an opportunity to Axe the Secret Police Boss”

The sacked DSS boss had been having ruling battle with the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC], Ibrahim Magu. The battle dates back to 2015 when a DSS investigation report indicted the EFCC acting chairman as a collaborator of corruption. The report served as basis for the rejection of Magu’s confirmation by the Senate. An independent source explained the reason behind the danming investigative report

The battle connects to the eventual sack of the DSS boss because the EFCC acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu had long been the quasi errand boy for the Lagos based leader of the All Progressive Congress [APC], Bola Tinubu and Yemi Osibanjo. And the major obstacle, the duo of Osibanjo and Tinubu have in having their way at the execution of political maneuverings had been the DSS boss, Lawan Daura.

“He would not do their bidding the way Ibrahim Magu is doing it”

According to our source, the duo of Osibanjo and Tinubu had wanted the DSS to act in the same manner the EFCC agents bravely went after opposition leaders who they believed were at odds with the Tinubu political clan. Such persons as the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Senator Dino Melaye and others. But the DSS boss refused to engage in the errand boy activity.

In the words of our source, “because he [Tinubu] wants to be in control of all instructions, to make it easy for VP to fly his flag for him in 2019. Senate President & DAURA are his headache. Anti-graft Boss playing his ball, hence VP can’t touch Anti-graft Boss even if he is caught red handed on Crime against Nigeria and Nigerians”.

In all, our source summed the reason for the brazen sack of the DSS boss as based on three factors.

Fighting the battle of benefactor, a Party Chieftain [Bola Tinubu] Fighting the battle of First Lady, having impressed benefactor for attacking husband year ago Fighting the battle of self, feeling undermined by DAURA over report on Anti-graft Boss, despite his contrary opinion.

The source promised that the saga is far from over. “Wait till baba returns”.