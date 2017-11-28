Breaking News: Kogi Governor Reshuffles Cabinet

–

Redeployment Of Cabinet Members In Kogi State

By the powers vested in me as the Executive Governor of Kogi State, I hereby announce a redeployment of Cabinet as follows:

MRS. ROSEMARY OSIKOYA is redeployed as COMMISSIONER from The Kogi State Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources to the Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. She replaces MR. JACOB TOLORUNLEKE.

MR. JACOB TOLORUNLEKE is redeployed as COMMISSIONER from the Kogi State Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to the Kogi State Ministry of Commerce and Industry. He replaces ALHAJI SANUSI USMAN YAHAYA.

ALHAJI SANUSI USMAN YAHAYA is redeployed as COMMISSIONER from the Kogi State Ministry of Commerce and Industry to the Kogi State Ministry of Environment & Natural Resources. He replaces MRS. ROSEMARY OSIKOYA.

MR. GABRIEL AROME ADOJI is redeployed as COMMISSIONER from the Kogi State Ministry of Youths and Sports to the Kogi State Ministry of Culture and Tourism. He replaces ALHAJI MOHAMMED AWWAL.

ALHAJI MOHAMMED AWWAL is redeployed as COMMISSIONER from the Kogi State Ministry of Culture and Tourism to the Kogi State Ministry of Transport. He replaces PRINCE SANI OGU SALISU.

PRINCE SANI OGU SALISU is redeployed as COMMISSIONER from the Kogi State Ministry of Transport to the Kogi State Ministry of Youths and Sports. He replaces MR. GABRIEL AROME ADOJI.

A new Kogi State LANDS AND HOUSING SERVICES BUREAU headed by a Director-General (to be appointed in due course) is hereby created out of the current Kogi State Ministry of Works, Lands, Housing and Urban Development.

The former Kogi State Ministry of Works, Lands, Housing and Urban Development is hereby renamed the KOGI STATE MINISTRY OF WORKS AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT with ENGR. SADIQ ABDULMUMINI still COMMISSIONER.

All changes become effective on the 1st day of January, 2018.

Redeployed officials are to brief their replacements fully in writing and conduct formal handover on or before close of work on the effective date.

The Secretary to the Kogi State Government is to formalise appropriate records without delay.

After about 18 months in office, all Cabinet members must know where they stand in terms of productivity. This Administration requires excellence at all times. Mere good performance can never be good enough, and some have even fallen below that.

Those who have not added significant value to Kogites through their offices MUST start now to post superlative results. In the next 90 days, if they are still average, they will leave me no choice but to find those who will keep pace with our governance aspirations.

Dated this 28 day of November, 2017.

Signed:

YAHAYA BELLO

Executive Governor of Kogi State