Breaking News: Fulani Herdsmen Kill 3 Benue Farmers In Fresh Attacks

From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Barely a day after the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo visited Benue state, Fulani herdsmen mercenaries have attacked a community in Logo LGA of the state killing three persons and injuring many others.

247ureports.com gathered that between 6:30am and 9:00am of 17th May, 2018, armed herdsmen launched a deadly attack on Ukemberagya community, Gaambe-Tiev, Logo LGA.

The sources from the community, who did not want to be named, told newsmen that three people were discovered shot and killed and others injured.

They include Bem Torjem, Apedzan Chia and Akpuku Koya while many others were still missing and had not been found as at the time of filing this report.

The affected settlements are Tse-Mue, Torkaa, Mgbakpa, Torjem & Ifer villages.

The villagers said the attackers came at a time when farmers were on their way to the farms. Meanwhile, there is palpable fear among villagers while the the area has been deserted.

Commissioner of Police in Benue state, CP Fatai Owoseni confimed the attack today after a security meeting held in People’s House, (Government House), in Makurdi.

He said from intelligence report, three people have killed adding that it’s a developing story and more details will be gotten soon.

He stated that Police special forces have already been deployed to the area to ensure security of lives and property of residents.