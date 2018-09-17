DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Breaking News: DSS Shamed As Court Strikes Case Against Jones Abiri Out

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicaties that the Magistrate court seating in Wuse, Abuja has ruled to strike out the charges placed against the citizen journalist, Abiri Jones. The Magistrate Chukwuemeka Nweke gave the ruling following a 15-minute break. He returned to declare that the Bayelsa born journalist is free to go, all charges struck out.

Jones Abiri had been arrested/abducted by the DSS in Bayelsa State and brought to Abuja and held in detention for two years without access to the outside world – including family and lawyer. He was presented to court for arraignment after two years in detention after Amnesty International took interest in his illegal detention.

Another court recently awarded financial damages against the federal government to the sum of N10.5m to be paid to Jones Abiri – for the illegal detention.

