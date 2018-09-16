DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Buhari Releases Kaburi Sokoto, The Christmas Day Bomber That Killed 44 Worshipers.

Kabiru Sokoto, the mastermind and the only member of the Islamist terror group, Boko Haram convicted for the killing of over Christian worshiper at the Mandalla, near Abuja in 2011 has been free by Muhammadu Buhari’s Government.

The Islamist group, terrorist, who on Christmas Day in 2011 bombed St Theresa Catholic Church, Mandalla, Niger State, killing 44 worshipers and injuring 75 others, according to Hope For Nigeria is no longer in Kuje Prison.

Kabiru was given life conviction over his role in the mass killing, which he never showed any remorse throughout the trial as he claimed that he was doing the work of ‘Allah’.

Over 4,700 terrorist arrested on war fronts by our soldiers during the last government have been released, compensated and others recruited into the armed forces and police by Buhari’s administration.

In the last two months the Islamist group, Boko Haram has been capturing Towns and LGAs in Borno state because the may have used the ransom funds paid to them by Buhari’s government to acquire new arms and ammunition and inflicting heavy casualties on our Troops

Source: http://www.hinnews.com/news/b-r-e-a-k-i-n-g-news-buhari-releases-kaburi-sokoto-the-christmas-day-bomber-that-killed-44-worshipers/