DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Benue Threatens To Leave The North If…

The Socio Cultural groups in Benue state has issued a two weeks ultimatum to the state Governor Samuel Ortom to discuss with his Nothern counterparts to take proactive action to halt the killings in Benue.

“If they fail to do something, we will have no option than to pull out of the North and join the southern Governors”, the groups said.

The groups consisting of Mdzough U Tiv, Idoma National Forum and the Omi Ny’Igede took this position at a Stakeholders meeting organized by state government to discuss way forward in the security challenges facing the state.

The groups through the leader of Omi Ny’Igede, Mr. Ode Enyi said the Benue people are being killed by people from the North and nothing is being done saying “why should we remain in the North.”

“If the federal government fails to protect us, we are ready to leave the North,” he added.

They also urged the traditional rulers to dialogue with their counterparts in the North to wade in and stop the killing or withdraw from the Northern Traditional Rulers Council.

The group said they are totally in support of the call to restructure of the country and called on all sons of the State to rise and defend Benue against aggression.

He stated that if the country is restructured, it will give room for the establishment of state police which will stand to defend thepeople and territorial integrity of the States.

In the same vein, a Member of the House of Representatives, Gboko/Tarka Federal constituency, Mr John Idye called for the revival of the Middle Belt Forum.

Hon. Idye who recalled that the Northern Governors Forum, NGF, visited Benue in a manner that suggests they came to mock the state over the killings said the NGF can not defend the Benue people and called Benue stakeholders especially elder statesmen to “pull out and be a voice for us in the Middle Belt Forum”.

While assuring the Governor of immense support from the green chambers, Hon. Idye encouraged Governor Ortom not to relent but to take the case to the international court of law.