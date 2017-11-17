Anambra poll: INEC begins distribution of sensitive materials

Ahead of the November 18 governorship election in Anambra State, the Independent National Electoral Commission has begun the distribution of sensitive materials to the 21 local government areas of the state.

This is just as security around the commission’s office in Awka has been beefed up.

When our correspondent visited the area, several personnel of security agencies, including the Department of State Services and the Nigeria Police, from different commands in the South-South and South-East geopolitical zones were sighted.

Also, all adjourning roads leading to the office were cordoned off with armoured personnel carriers positioned at strategic locations.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday, the state Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Mr. Leo Nkedife, noted that the materials, including smart card readers, ballot papers and result sheets, had been collected from the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Nkedife said, “About three weeks ago, we finished the distribution of non-sensitive materials to all the local government areas and, today, we collected the sensitive materials from the Central Bank of Nigeria and we shared them among the LGAs.

“Presently, some of the (electoral) officers are loading, while some others are already on their way to their respective destinations. We are 99 per cent ready to conduct the Anambra State governorship election.”

He added that the electoral commission gave priority to the local government areas that were more difficult to access due to their location.

He also said that adequate and necessary arrangements had been made to enable the regular and ad hoc members of staff to get to their duty posts early on Saturday.

Nkedife explained, “We started giving out the materials first to those LGAs that are very far away so that they will arrive earlier than the others. In the same vein, we have made provisions for riverine areas in Anambra West, Anambra East and their environs.

“We have hired boats to enable them (INEC officials) to move, motorbikes and even bicycles for all these special terrains. We have even granted them permission to move their materials ahead of others so that they can get there on time because some of them need to cross the river.”

He added, “The (INEC) chairman’s word is that every polling booth must open by 8am. We have also established registration area centres, what we call RAC, in every ward. It is a kind of a mini-administrative office.

“Our men and materials will sleep there on the eve of the election so that it will be easy for them to trek to their respective polling units. We trained our members of staff; they are all very conversant with what they are expected to do.”

Source: Punch