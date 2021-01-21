Advertisement

The Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company on Wednesday disconnected the home of the late Shehu Shagari, the Second Republic President of Nigeria, over unpaid bills to the tune of over N6 million.

The former president died on December 28, 2018 at the age of 93.

Confirming the disconnection of Sama Road, Sokoto home of the late president to DAILY NIGERIAN, the spokesman for the company, Abdulaziz Abdullahi, said the bill has not been paid since Mr Shagari’s death.

Read Also: Places of worship must pay electricity bills like other users, Kaduna Electric insists

Advertisement

“The company has given enough grace for them to settle the bills before the disconnection,” said Mr Abdullahi.

A family source told Daily Star, a Sokoto-based online newspaper, that prior to Mr Shagari’s death, the state government footed the electricity bills of the former leader.

“Just a few days ago, KAEDCO officials presented an electricity bill, which they said we had pay or get our electricity disconnected.

“We told them that the tradition has been that the state government usually paid the bills and not us, but they said that doesn’t concern them,” said the source.

A Sokoto State Government official who spoke to the newspaper on the condition of anonymity however said it is unfair to blame the state government but the federal government.

“You know the welfare of the late president’s family rests solely on the federal government, if the state government assists, it is just out of compassion and respect for the late president,” said the source.

–

Source: https://dailynigerian.com/kaduna-electric-disconnects/