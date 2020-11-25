Advertisement

Justice E.A Obile of the Federal High Court sitting in Port Harcourt, Rivers State on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 convicted and sentenced Chikezie Nwebor to one year imprisonment for illegal dealing in petroleum product

The offence ran contrary to Section 1(17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act, 2007 and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act.

Nwebor was arraigned by the Port Harcourt Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on November 24, 2020 on one- count charge bordering on illegal dealing in petroleum product.

The charge reads: “that you Chikezie Nwebor on or about the 18th day of December 2019 at Oyigbo Local Government Area within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court without appropriate licence deal in petroleum product to with: 30 Jericans, two (2) 200 litres drum containing illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) being conveyed in a Mark Truck with registration number XB 331 BND and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 1(17) (a) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act CAP M17 of the Revised Edition (Laws of the Federation of Nigeria) Act, 2007 and punishable under Section 1(17) of the same Act”.

He pleaded “guilty” to the charge.

In view of the plea of “guilty”, prosecuting counsel, C.Okorie prayed that the defendant be convicted and sentenced accordingly. Counsel to the defendant, Emeka Ilanya did not oppose the prayer of the prosecution.

Justice Obile convicted and sentenced Nwebor to one year imprisonment with an option of fine of One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150,000.00). He also ordered that the 30 Jericans, two(2) 200 litres of AGO be forfeited to the Federal Government of Nigeria and destroyed under the supervision of the Chief Deputy Registrar of the court. He further ordered that the Truck confiscated from the convict be released to the owner.