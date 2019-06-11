The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) after very extensive consultations with critical stakeholders

resolves to support Senator Ali Ndume and Hon. Umar Mohammed Bago for

Senate President and Speaker of House of Representatives respectively,

ahead of National Assembly inauguration on Tuesday.

The final resolution on Senator Ndume and Hon. Bago was reached at the

end of a decisive meeting of members of the National Working Committee,

party leaders, state governors as well as senators and members-elect on

the platform of the PDP.

This decision is in the best interest of the nation, in line with our

party’s determination to deepen democracy, ensure a strong and

independent legislature, strict compliance with the principle of

separation of powers as well as constitutional checks and balances in

the polity.

All senators and members-elect on the platform of the PDP are to be

guided accordingly.

Signed:

Sen. Umar Ibrahim Tsauri

National Secretary