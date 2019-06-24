…As Deputy Governor Laments Mismanagement Of Oil Commission

An Advisory Council has been constituted for the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission (ISOPADEC).

Members of the Committee are: Sir Mike Okiro, Professor Okey Okoro, HRH Eze Emma Asor, Chief Oparaji, Professor Ike Azogu, General Kalu Egwuagu (Rtd), Engr. John Otti and Barr. Felix Ojimba.

Others are: members representing Oguta and Ohaji Egbema State Constituencies in the Imo State House of Assembly and Chairmen, Interim Management Committees of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta Local Government Areas.

Unveiling the body, Monday morning in Owerri, Deputy Governor of Imo State, Rt. Hon. Gerald Irona urged them to be selfless in the discharge of their duties, reiterating the need for the Commission to return to its ideals of a true interventionist agency.

The Deputy Governor, who lamented over poor funding of the Commission by previous administrations in the state, however faulted successive managements of the Commission for mismanagement of the meager funds and not living up to expectation.

“During our campaigns, we promised to reinvigorate ISOPADEC and make it serve the primary essence of helping the oil producing communities of Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta. Recent events have shown that the Commission has not served the purpose of bettering the lives of the people”

“On assumption of office, the Governor, Rt. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha reminded me of my earlier request to him to reposition the Commission. I consulted our brothers in Ohaji/Egbema and Oguta and a 7-man Committee was set up to look into the matter, including the distribution of available offices. After reviewing the situation, the Committee recommended that Ohaji/Egbema produces the Chairman, while the Managing Director comes from Oguta Local Government.”

“I found out that the Commission was not properly funded and even when they were funded, the funds were not properly managed.”

“This committee is not a legally-constituted body, but will serve purely as an advisory body. I urge you to support, advice and encourage them to succeed.”

He also used the occasion to task the new ISOPADEC leadership to embark on signature projects that will affect the lives of the people positively.

Speaking at the meeting, former Inspector General of Police, Mr. Mike Okiro commended the State government for the initiative of setting up an advisory body for the Commission, promising not to disappoint the people.

Adding his voice, Engr. John Otti spoke on the need to ensure meaningful development of the oil producing areas of the state, reiterating the need for deliberate steps to engage youth of the area.

He charged members of the Committee to be selfless in the discharge of their duties.

“We have been called to help our people. It has to be selfless. Let us commit to solving the problems of our area before they consume us. We must ensure that youth of the area are busy. When young men are idle, they have time for crime.”

Highlights of the meeting were: the unveiling of the ISOPADEC Managing Director (designate), Mr. Anthony Okwuosha and Chairman (designate), Barr. Magnus Obido.