Anambra State Governor Willie Obiano has assured students of the Anambra State Polytechnic, Mgbakwu, Awka North Local Government Area that efforts were on to upgrade the institution to an enviable height.

He said his administration was committed to repositioning tertiary education system in the state.

Speaking during the third matriculation of the institution, Obiano said government had invited the National Board for Tertiary Education (NBTE) to ensure all the needed accreditations were achieved for the institution.

Represented by the Commissioner for Tertiary Education, Prof Theresa Obiekezie, the governor promised to pay more attention to the infrastructural development of the institution.

He said efforts were on to complete the road leading to the polytechnic to open up the entire area.

The governor further warned the students to shun cultism and other social vices.

Speaking at the event, the institution’s Rector, Dr Nneka Mefoh, urged the freshers to embrace good principles and moral conduct throughout their stay to be found worthy both in character and learning.

Mefoh expressed optimism that the challenges confronting the institution would be addressed for the overall interest of the students.

Also speaking, Chairman, Governing Council of the school, Prof. Prosper Omaliko praised Obiano’s foresight in upgrading the former College of Agriculture to a polytechnic of high repute.

A total of 115 took the oath of allegiance administered by the Registrar of the institution, Dr.  Samuel Nnanna.

Source: https://thenationonlineng.net/obiano-to-upgrade-poly/

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Anambra SSG decries escalation of idol worship in South East

Related Post

Unlawful Arrest, Detention: Court Orders Police to cough out over N0.2b 

Unlawful Arrest, Detention: Court Orders Police to cough out over N0.2b 
/ May 20
Police To Prosecute Motorists With Tinted Vehicles, Siren In Enugu

Police To Prosecute Motorists With Tinted Vehicles, Siren In Enugu
/ Apr 16
Imo Charter Forum to Ihedioha: Don’t allow Rochas collect Paris Club refund for Imo

Imo Charter Forum to Ihedioha: Don’t allow Rochas collect Paris Club refund for Imo
/ May 20
3 injured in petrol tanker accident in Anambra

3 injured in petrol tanker accident in Anambra
/ May 12

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)