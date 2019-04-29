…urges Police to beware of disgruntled elements

A pressure group, the Osun West Peoples Assembly (OWEPA) has declared that the Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke was constitutionally qualified to contest for any elective position in the country, saying that illegal persecution of Senator Adeleke could not change the majority votes cast for him during the September 22,2018 Governorship election and as well affirmed by the recent judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.

Speaking against the backdrop of recent illegal arrest of Principal, Registrar and Busar of Muslim Grammar School,Ede with the worst of the illegal action of the Nigeria Police on the arrest of nine (9) months old baby with them.

In a signed statement by the National Coordinator of the OWEPA, Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman and copies were made available to newsmen on Monday,he stated that the Police was chasing shadow on the subject matter by acting the script of ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).

Comrade Sulaiman who strongly condemned the action of the Police for acting the script of the ruling party (APC) in a matter before the Court of competent jurisdiction, insisting that the hullabaloo surrounding the subject matter is just a political persecution of highest order.

He described the Police action as

illegal,unconstitutional,undem ocratic,ungodly,evil,anathema, and crime against God andbhumanity,saying that any human persecution could never last in any clime.