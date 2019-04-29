…urges Police to beware of disgruntled elements
A pressure group, the Osun West Peoples Assembly (OWEPA) has declared that the Senator Nurudeen Ademola Adeleke was constitutionally qualified to contest for any elective position in the country, saying that illegal persecution of Senator Adeleke could not change the majority votes cast for him during the September 22,2018 Governorship election and as well affirmed by the recent judgement of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal.
Speaking against the backdrop of recent illegal arrest of Principal, Registrar and Busar of Muslim Grammar School,Ede with the worst of the illegal action of the Nigeria Police on the arrest of nine (9) months old baby with them.
In a signed statement by the National Coordinator of the OWEPA, Comrade Adeniyi, Alimi Sulaiman and copies were made available to newsmen on Monday,he stated that the Police was chasing shadow on the subject matter by acting the script of ruling All Progressives Congress(APC).
Comrade Sulaiman who strongly condemned the action of the Police for acting the script of the ruling party (APC) in a matter before the Court of competent jurisdiction, insisting that the hullabaloo surrounding the subject matter is just a political persecution of highest order.
He described the Police action as
illegal,unconstitutional,undem
OWEPA boss maintained that the Court of Appeal sitting in Akure
had laid every matter on the issue to final rest as stipulated in the law of the land, promising to consult the group’s Legal Counsel on how to seek redress for the affected
victims, including the nine months old baby, of the illegal arrest.
Speaking further on the case with Suit No:-FCT/ABJ/CS/462/2019 which was recently filed by some disgruntled elements,he sees the Court Application as just mere judicial tourism and legal academic exercise with abuse of judicial process.
On the allegation of Certificate scandal leveled against Senator Ademola Adeleke in the suit, he explained that West African Examination Council(WAEC) never issue any certificate to Adeleke and Adeleke did not present/tender any Certificate at anywhere for electoral purposes, challenging anybody with Adeleke’s Certificate to show it to the whole World.
He stressed that Senator Adeleke should be applauded for telling the truth about his educational status and provision of the section 177 of the amended 1999 Constitution had made him to qualify for any elective position in the land.
” Law and moral are distinct concepts which affected society differently,but it is law that is guiding the conduct of every action of citizen in a civilized society like ours and nobody could interchange law with moral in this context,so,in the face of Constitutional Law of Nigeria society, Senator Ademola Adeleke is highly qualified to contest for any elective office in Nigeria.” , Sulaiman submitted.