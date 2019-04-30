Manchester United’s defender Eric Bailly will miss the season’s final two English Premier League (EPL) games and the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after suffering a knee injury on Sunday.

The Cote d’Ivoire international sustained a medial ligament injury on his right knee during Manchester United’s 1-1 league draw with Chelsea at Old Trafford on Sunday.

That was Bailly’s first league start since Feb. 3, but now he is ruled out of Manchester United’s remaining matches against Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City, the club confirmed on Monday.

The 25-year-old will also miss the AFCON —- the biggest edition of the competition yet with 24 sides —- to be held in Egypt from June 21 to July 19.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now faces a selection headache ahead of Sunday’s trip to Huddersfield.

Centre-backs Phil Jones and Chris Smalling missed the Chelsea clash due to fitness concerns.

Victor Lindelof and Marcos Rojo are the only fit defenders in the squad who can occupy the central positions.