The Bauchi state branch of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Bauchi state chapter, has called on security agents to check the activities of a group, known as ‘Yan Ba Belli’  that had allegedly been killing it’s members across the State.

Alhaji Sadiq  Ahmed, Secretry of the association in the state, made the call in Bauchi on Sunday at the funeral of two members allegedly killed by the group.

He warned that unless the activities of the group was checked, the situation might get out of control and pose threat to peace and security in the state.

“If they are attacking people in the rural areas and they are not stopped, they may start attacking people in urban areas,” he warned.

He said that so far,  about 10 members of their association had been killed in various locations within the state in the last two weeks‎.

Ahmed disclosed that the latest victims were the former chairman of Bauchi Local Government Area of the association, Jafaru Shanka‎, and Musa Mokawu, both of them residents of Yolan Bayara, a community few kilometres from Bauchi metropolis.

The Secretary said the two people were abducted and their corpses recovered later in the bush, with gunshot wounds  ‎and  machete cuts.

Ahmed said members of the group operated on no fewer than 100 motorcycles, invading communities, abducting and killing people in broad daylight.

He expressed the desire of MACBAN to cooperate with government and security agencies to maintain peace.

Contacted on the issue, Bauchi Police command’s spokesperson,DSP Kamal Datti,  said  he was not aware of the incidents referred to  by MACBAN.

He however  said  there were reported cases of the activities of the group and the police had been making ‎arrests and charging them to court.

