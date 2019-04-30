..Re-introduces Police Special Constabulary

…Announces plan to establish a new Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Base in kaduna State

The Inspector General of Police, Ag. IGP M.A Adamu, NPM, mni has called for the adoption of a potent crime management strategy modelled on the concept of community policing in which policing functions are citizens-centered and community driven.

The IGP who made this call today, 30th April, 2019 in Kaduna, Kaduna State, at the meeting of the Forum of Northern Traditional Rulers organized to deliberate on critical security issues especially as it affects the North, stated that, although, the Nigeria Police have achieved major successes in addressing security and safety threats in recent times especially since the launch of ‘Operation Puff Adder’, a citizens-centered and community policing approach will lead to more sustainable successes in the management of internal safety and security threats.

The IGP stated that the Community Policing Model envisaged for the Country will involve the establishment and utilization of the Special Constables (as provided for in Sec. 50 (1) of the Police Act Cap P19 LFN 2004). The IGP reiterates that this Special Constables Model, mirrored after the Police Community Support Officers standard in the United Kingdom policing architecture, will be tailored to align with the existing traditional security structure in Northern Nigeria. The Special Constables will be drawn from members of the community to serve as voluntary community police officers under the coordination of the Nigeria Police Force. This new drive is in line with the expressed desire and directives of the President, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

During the meeting which had in attendance, His Eminence, the Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar as the Chairman, other top Traditional Rulers from the Northern part of the Country, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, the Executive Governor of Kaduna State, H.E Mallam Nasir Ahmad El-Rufai, Minister of Defence, Brig. Gen Mansur Muhammad Dan Ali (rtd) and other top Government Functionaries, the IGP identified that our Traditional Rulers are strategic actors within the community policing architecture, and the traditional institutional structure present a unique framework which if properly engaged could enhance the attainment of community policing practices and address communal threats in the most cost-effective and inclusive manner.

Later in a meeting with the Governor of kaduna State held at the Government House, the IGP announced the establishment of a new Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Base in Kaduna State aimed at providing additional manpower and firepower in the reinvigorated fight against criminal elements especially along the Abuja-Kaduna Express way. In his response, Governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the IGP on the achievements of Operation Puff Adder and promised to support the Police in the establishment of the CTU Base and assist in the acquisition of the needed modern crime fighting technology to fight crimes in the State.